Eric Carle’s classic children’s book “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” can now be seen on the big stage!

El Portal Theater is inviting kids 6 and under to come enjoy a show that is tailored just for them.

“This is a great first show for kids who’ve never been to the theater!” Krista Robbins, the producer of the show said. The show lasts 50 minutes.

Eric Carle himself said, “I hope my books – and this show – will inspire you and your imagination!”

Each performance of The Very Hungry Caterpillar Holiday Show features four Eric Carle stories brought to life by a menagerie of 75 eye-popping, award-winning puppets.

Rockefeller presents: The Very Hungry Caterpillar Holiday Show featuring Eric Carle’s timeless classics will be showing through January 21, 2024 at El Portal Theater.

Tickets start at $30, and can be purchased here.