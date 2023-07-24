A soccer analyst for ESPN fainted on-air while covering a match at the Rose Bowl over the weekend.

Shaka Hislop was giving pre-match commentary on the field before the Real Madrid-AC Milan Soccer Champions Tour friendly on Sunday evening with ESPN’s Dan Thomas when he suddenly began to sway back and forth before losing his balance completely and passing out.

Hislop, who played goalkeeper for several teams in England and the United States from 1992-2007, fell face-first and took Thomas down with him, video shows.

A soccer analyst for ESPN fainted on-air while covering a match at the Rose Bowl on Sunday, July 23, 2023. (ESPN)

“We’re going to need some help,” Thomas said as he got back to his feet.

ESPN went to a commercial break shortly after.

Thomas appeared live during halftime of the match to update viewers of Hislop’s condition, saying that he was both “conscious and talking” and that he “apologized profusely.”

It is not clear if heat was a factor.

Southern California has been gripped with a weeklong heat wave and temperatures in Pasadena were in the mid-80s before the start of the match.

Hislop, who started at goalkeeper for the Trinidad and Tobago men’s national team in the 2006 World Cup, made 10 appearances in the MLS for FC Dallas before retiring in 2007.

Real Madrid fought from 2-0 down to win the match 3-2, which marked United States international Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan debut with a loss.