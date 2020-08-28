Essential workers, young people likely focus of potential 3rd surge of coronavirus cases in California

People enjoy a hike at the Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area in Los Angeles on Aug. 8. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Even as California finally begins to see declines in both COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations, health officials and experts are preparing for a potential third surge of coronavirus cases fueled by two groups that already have been hit hard: low-wage essential workers and young people.

The summer spike in COVID-19 has started to ease, and governments soon will need to consider how they might begin to reopen the economy further. Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to outline his plans Friday.

California’s first effort at reopening was disastrous, with the spring’s worst weekly death counts doubling to nearly 1,000 during the summer. Last week’s total fell to about 900.

There already are warning signs about what the fall may bring.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

