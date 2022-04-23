The home of the late Alex Trebek, the legendary gameshow host whose welcoming and thoughtful demeanor made “Jeopardy!” must-see television, was the site of an estate sale over the weekend.

Trebek, who died in November 2020 from a long public battle with pancreatic cancer, called a stunning mansion property in Studio City his home until his death.

The $7 million home is currently for sale after being listed by Trebek’s daughter.

Over the weekend, the home was opened to the public, and estate sale shoppers had the chance to view and purchase items from Trebek’s collection.

Artwork, sculptures and memorabilia from Trebek’s career were available for purchase throughout the sale.

The estate sale began Thursday, and shoppers on Saturday were treated to 35% off. There was no shortage of prospective buyers Saturday, as the home was busy with shoppers looking to find treasure in Trebek’s personal property.

The sale was open to the public, but bargain hunters, or just fans of the gameshow host, needed to get permit passes from the estate sale organizers. Parking was also heavily restricted near the home, which meant people needed to take extra precaution before entering the sale.

The sale concludes on Sunday at 4 p.m. All sales are cash-only, organizers said.

For more information on the estate sale, and to see photos of some of the items that were available for purchase, click here.