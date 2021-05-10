Estranged wife of Il Divo tenor accuses singer of sexual and physical abuse

Sebastien Izambard of Il Divo performs during the Grand Opening of The Mall of Qatar at Mall of Qatar on April 8, 2017, in Doha, Qatar. (Ian Gavan/Getty Images for Mall of Qatar)

The estranged wife of Il Divo tenor Sébastien Izambard filed a lawsuit Monday accusing the singer of repeated sexual abuse, assault and coerced control.

In the suit, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Renée Izambard calls the tenor a “duplicitous domestic abuser” who is a “coercively controlling, cruel, sexually depraved spouse abuser.”

Renée Izambard is seeking damages for sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress. At the heart of the lawsuit is the use of a new California statute that broadens domestic violence protections to include coercive control in which a person’s “pattern of behavior … unreasonably interferes with a person’s free will.”

The court documents include allegations of years of sexual and emotional abuse that began when the couple started dating in Australia in 2005 while Renée Izambard worked as a publicist for Sony Music. On their first trip together to Thailand, according to the suit, he made her watch him get sexual services from prostitutes.

