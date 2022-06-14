Residents evacuated due to the Sheep Fire burning in Wrightwood can return to their homes.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department announced Tuesday evening that all evacuation orders and warnings have been lifted as firefighters continue to make progress on containing the brush fire.

The Sheep Fire broke out Saturday evening near Wrightwood and initially only burned about 35 acres, but fire conditions changed Sunday and the fire exploded to just shy of 1,000 acres before the night ended.

Evacuation orders were issued for Desert Front Road and Wild Horse Canyon, as well as Highway 2 south to Lone Pine Canyon Road, and Wright Mountain Road to Sheep Creek Drive. The rest of the community of Wrightwood was under an evacuation warning.

On Tuesday, those orders and warnings were canceled.

A total of 653 firefighters remain assigned to the fire, which has proved to be difficult to fight due to terrain, erratic winds and dense vegetation.

The fire is burning in both the Angeles National Forest and on private land near Wrightwood.

Command of the fire operation has been taken over by a California Incident Management Team that is working alongside the San Bernardino County Fire Department in unified command.

Firefighters were expected to work through the evening with fire conditions significantly more favorable than in previous days.

The fire is currently estimated at 997 acres and is 35% contained. No structures have burned and no injuries have been reported.

