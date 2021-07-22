Evacuation orders in place after Jurupa Fire burns 40 acres

The Jurupa Fire burned at least 40 acres on July 22, 2021.

A brush fire in Jurupa Valley has burned 40 acres and has prompted evacuation orders Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The Jurupa Fire was reported about 2:15 p.m. near Van Buren Boulevard and Jurupa Road, CalFire Riverside officials tweeted. Around that time, 2 acres had burned at a slow rate, but by 4 p.m. the blaze had grown to 40 acres.

Evacuation orders are in place on Felspar Street between 54th Street and 56th Street, and Pedley Road between 54th Street and 56th Street.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area and evacuate if they are within those boundaries.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

