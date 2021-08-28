Evacuation orders issued as Roadside Fire grows in Cajon Pass area

The Roadside Fire burns in the San Bernardino National Forest on Aug. 28, 2021. (San Bernardino National Forest/Twitter)

Evacuation orders were issued as crews battle the 50-acre Roadside Fire burning in the Cajon Pass area Saturday.

The blaze was reported around 11:25 a.m., spurring evacuation orders for all homes and businesses off Cajon Boulevard, between Keenbrook Road and Swarthout Canyon Road, according to San Bernardino National Forest officials.

“Ground crews and air support are aggressively working to suppress the fire around multiple values at risk, including structures, power lines, railroad infrastructure and more,” fire officials tweeted.

Cajon Boulevard was closed between Kenwood Avenue and Swarthout Canyon Road as crews responded.

At noon, the fire was estimated to be 10 acres in size and spreading fast as it ripped through grass and chaparral.

An hour later, the wildfire had already grown to an estimated 50 acres.

The Roadside Fire is not far from the South Fire that erupted Wednesday afternoon near the 15 Freeway, in the area of Lytle Creek and Duncan roads and destroyed homes as it grew to 819 acres.

Check back for updates on this developing story.