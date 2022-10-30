Evacuation orders were lifted Sunday morning for residents in a San Jacinto neighborhood that were told to leave after chemicals were found leaking from a storage container.

The chemical spill was first reported around 2:15 a.m. Saturday on the 800 block of Shaver Street.

According to Cal Fire, responding firefighters located pool chemicals leaking from a large shipping container.

Mandatory evacuation orders were issued for residents in the immediate vicinity of the spill. Additional evacuation warnings were issued to residents in the broader area.

Those warnings and orders remained in place through the night, but the mandatory orders were lifted around 9 a.m. Sunday.

The evacuation warnings remained in place and residents were encouraged to take extra care if and when returning to their homes.

Cal Fire said equipment would be in the area for the duration of the cleanup.

To see which areas remain under evacuation warnings, click here.

An evacuation center was set up at San Jacinto High School at 500 Idyllwild Dr. and those who were evacuated were welcomed to wait there until the scene was cleared.