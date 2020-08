Evacuation orders remain for Cherry Valley area as Apple Fire explodes to 23 square miles overnight

A wildfire that has destroyed at least one home and two outbuildings in the Cherry Valley area of Riverside County exploded overnight, charring 15,000 acres — or about 23 square miles — as of 1 a.m. Sunday, officials said.

Authorities have not reported any injuries, but containment of the so-called Apple Fire remains at 0%. “Several” evacuation orders and warnings are still in effect, Cal Fire Riverside‘s incident page said.

Residents can type their address on the county website to see if they’re affected by any orders. They can also sign up for county alerts on rivcoready.org.

Officials have set up an evacuation center at Beaumont High School.

The blaze has rapidly grown after starting in three different spots along Oak Glen Road around 5 p.m. Friday, according to Cal Fire. The cause remains under investigation, but Capt. Rich Cordova said it could possibly be a trailer dragging a chain or even an arsonist.

The Apple Fire had burned 1,720 acres by late Friday before spreading to 12,000 acres by 8 p.m. Saturday, when officials said about 7,800 people had been ordered to flee.

Flames have destroyed at least one residence and two outbuildings near Avenida Miravilla, Cal Fire said on Saturday.

A longtime resident who identified himself as Bill said the area hasn’t seen a fire in awhile, “so there’s a lot of heavy fuel out there.” Firefighters had not have to contend with much wind but conditions have been hot and dry.

Another resident said some people tried to protect their homes from the flames.

“Stupid thing you always see people do is start, with a little hose, wetting your house down,” Frank Stewart said. “And I can tell you that that wouldn’t do a darn thing.”

Many in the community are retired and elderly, residents said.