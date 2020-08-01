Evacuation orders still in place as Apple Fire burns 3 square miles near Riverside County’s Cherry Valley

A brush fire that erupted near the Cherry Valley community of Riverside County on Friday evening and forced evacuations continues to burn the next morning, scorching about 1,900 acres by 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

Officials ordered about 1,000 people to flee as flames charred backyards, running between and around residences, Cal Fire told the Los Angeles Times.

Mandatory evacuation orders remain in place for the following areas, according to Cal Fire Riverside:

north of Cherry Boulevard

west of Highland Springs

east of Beaumont Avenue

Officials have set up an evacuation center for residents and their animals at Beaumont High School. They urged locals to sign up for alerts on rivcoready.org.

The blaze, dubbed the Apple Fire, remains 0% contained. Cal Fire has not reported any injuries, but it appeared at least one structure burned to the ground.

#AppleFIRE [UPDATE] Evacuation ORDERS have extended to north of Cherry Valley Blvd./west of Highland SpringsAve./East of Beaumont Ave. in Cherry Valley. An evacuation center has been established at Beaumont High School. pic.twitter.com/Y0W0tD2O2U — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) August 1, 2020

A man who identified himself as Bill said he has lived in the community for 41 years.

The burning area of the San Bernardino National Forest had not burned in a long time, he told KTLA.

“Even though we’ve had fires in the past, it’s been a number of years,” Bill said. “So there’s a lot of heavy fuel out there. It’s dry, it was 106 degrees yesterday—perfect conditions for something to really get going, and that’s what happened.”

Officials from Cal Fire and the Sheriff’s Department knocked on the doors of residents, many of them retired and elderly, asking them to flee, Bill said.

The fire was burning early Saturday toward Banning Bench, where there are many ranches, the resident said.

Cal Fire Capt. Rich Cordova said the agency has dispatched 30 engines to that community as flames could threaten about 200 homes. Firefighters expect a challenge, with high temperatures and low humidities in Saturday’s forecast.

The vegetation fire started in three different spots along a road before merging, Cordova said. Flames could have been ignited by a trailer dragging a chain or even an arsonist, he said, but investigators are still working to determine the cause.

Some 375 firefighters and an aerial unit responded to the scene.

A map from the Los Angeles Times shows where the Apple Fire was burning on July 31, 2020.

Photos from last night of the #AppleFIRE. The fire is currently 1,900 acres and 0% contained. 📸: TRW-Media pic.twitter.com/KxYEBKGg70 — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) August 1, 2020