Evacuation orders were issued for more than 100 homes Friday morning, hours after a leak from a railcar north of Perris prompted the 215 Freeway to be closed in both directions.

The HAZMAT situation near the intersection of Harvil and Oleander avenues was reported just before 7:45 p.m. Thursday

A crew discovered a railcar was leaking a possible flammable substance and closed the area “from Oleander to the North and Commerce Center to the south,” the Riverside County Fire Department tweeted.

The leaking chemical in the railcar tank was later identified by officials as styrene.

Evacuations were ordered for the area north of Markham Street, east of Donna Lane, south of Nandina Avenue, and west of Patterson avenue in the city of Perris at 12:40 a.m.

A care and reception center was established at Pinacate Middle School.

Check back for updates on this developing story.