Evacuations in place as fire blazes 100 acres in San Bernardino National Forest

A 100-acre brush fire was blazing near Running Springs in the San Bernardino National Forest Friday afternoon.

The fire, named Mount R, was 0% contained as of 6 p.m. and flames were traveling with a moderate to rapid rate of speed, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Sky5 was overhead as fire crews in helicopters dumped red retardant to suppress the blaze.

Mandatory evacuations were in place from Running Springs School Road to south of Highway 18, and in the Fredalba neighborhood, and for everything east of Cobblestone Lane and west of Pine Manor Lane. Evacuations were also in place on Keller Peak Road, fire officials said.

Additional mandatory evacuations were added just before 6 p.m. in the area south of Highway 18, east of Graham Drive and west of Cobblestone Lane and south of Canyon Court.

Highway 330 was closed in both directions from Highland Avenue to Live Oak Canyon.

Update: the #MOUNTR incident is currently at 50 acres with a moderate to rapid rate of spread on 1N09 (Old City Creek Rd).

We are Unified Command with @CALFIREBDU @SBCOUNTYFIRE pic.twitter.com/jh8oZ88YFY — San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) July 3, 2020