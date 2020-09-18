Evacuations ordered after 1,200-acre Snow Fire sparks outside Palm Springs

The Snow Fire burns west of Palm Springs on Sept. 17, 2020, in a photo provided by the Riverside County Fire Department.

The community of Snow Creek was ordered to evacuate after a fire broke out on Mount San Jacinto Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The flames spread to 1,200 acres Thursday night after erupting around 2:30 p.m. on the 15000 block of Snowcreek Canyon Road, just west of Palm Springs city limits, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The fire, dubbed the Snow Fire, was 0% contained.

A mandatory evacuation order was in place for residents north of Cottonwood Road, southeast of Snowcreek Road and west of Falls Creek Road, officials said.

An evacuation warning was in effect in the Blaisdell Canyon area for homes west of West of Highway 111 and east of Clearwater Way, both north and south of Overture Drive.

A temporary evacuation point was set up at 50390 Carmen Ave. in Cabazon, the Fire Department said.

The Snow Creek community consists of 39 residences and is accessible by a single road, according to a Desert Sun article from 2016.

The first firefighters who arrived at the scene reported a burning vehicle that was sending flames into surrounding vegetation.

The blaze grew to 600 acres within 3 hours and again doubled in size by 10 p.m. Aerial units were being used to battle the flames, along with about 215 firefighters, authorities said.

Crews were expected to remain on scene overnight.

The latest evacuation information can be found at www.rivcoready.org.