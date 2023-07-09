Residents of a Los Angeles County neighborhood were forced to evacuate their homes Saturday night after a giant landslide prompted police, fire and utility company officials to respond early Sunday morning and close down the area.

At least 12 homes were evacuated in Rolling Hills Estates along Peartree Lane next to the canyon area, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. Several other homes caved in and were completely destroyed. A total of 16 residents were forced to leave their residences after one of the homeowners reported problems.

According to the L.A. County Fire Department, cracks were first discovered in the structure of one home, which led crews to find that the damage had progressed to neighboring residences.

SoCal Edison shut off power in the area, and Southern California Gas Company crews were called in to make sure no gas lines had been ruptured.

“It’s concerning. A lot of families live here,” homeowner Abtin Hashemian told KTLA.

Hashemian has lived on the Palos Verde peninsula his whole life, and while his home is structurally sound, he’s keeping a close eye on the nearby homes.

“At the end of the day, worst case scenario, everything is going to slide to the bottom of the canyon, but the sounds were really eerie for sure,” he added.

Video of townhomes on Peartree Lane shows several cracked or caved-in structures with the sounds of the crumbling homes easily audible.

A home completely caved in after a landslide in Rolling Hills Estates on July 8, 2023. (KTLA)

L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn posted an update to Twitter on Sunday afternoon saying that homes on Peartree Lane were “completely destroyed.” (Twitter/@SupJaniceHahn)

While many were forced to evacuate, there were others who said they were playing it safe.

“I’m not just going to let my sister stay here. I’m just going to make sure she goes home with me…for the next few days until we find out exactly what’s going on,” one woman told KTLA about her sister who lives in the area. “When it’s safe, maybe she can come back because she lives by herself and her little dog. I don’t want her to stay here because if you’re asleep, what’s going to happen?”

The homes were built in the 1970s, and one official suggested that heavy rains during the past winter could have played a role in softening the soil, though no one will know for sure until geologists can examine the terrain.

“It’s unstable, there’s always land movement going on here,” Hashemian said. “We’re sitting on a bunch of bedrock.”

As of 10:15 p.m. Sunday night, crews were still in the area working and will stay on the scene to monitor the situation.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.