A massive wildfire is threatening homes in Beaumont Friday afternoon as evacuations were ordered.

Named the “Highland Fire,” the flames were reported near South Highland Springs and Breckenridge Avenues shortly before 3 p.m.

Crews from Cal Fire and Riverside County Fire Department responded to the area as the blaze grew to around 225 acres.

By 6 p.m., the flames cooled a bit and were mapped at around 105 acres with zero percent containment.

Evacuations were ordered for homes on Breckinridge Avenue between Highland Springs Avenue and Sunningdale.

Evacuations are also in effect for structures anywhere west of South Highland Home, south of Sun Lakes and east of Highland Springs.

Sky5 video showed air tankers along with ground crews working quickly to extinguish the blaze.

Some burning hot spots were located dangerously close to a large tract of homes. Fire protection groups are also on the scene monitoring the flames’ proximity to residences.

The Highland Fire is among several fires that broke out in the Inland Empire on Friday afternoon including the Rabbit Fire and the Reche Fire.

This developing story will be updated.