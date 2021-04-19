Chico Fire: Evacuations ordered as 20-acre brush fire erupts south of Riverside

The Chico Fire burns in Riverside County, southwest of Mead Valley, on April 19, 2020, in a photo released by Cal Fire Riverside.

Evacuations were underway after a small brush fire broke out near homes in a remote area south of Riverside Monday afternoon, officials said.

The flames were reported around 1:30 p.m. near the corner of Gavilan Road and Bonita Drive in the area of the Harford Springs Reserve, southwest of Mead Valley and east of Lake Mathews, the Cal Fire Riverside said in tweet.

The blaze covered about 20 acres as of 4 p.m., but officials said the flames had the potential to spread rapidly and were 0% contained.

The incident was dubbed the Chico Fire.

As of 2:20 p.m., evacuations were ordered for residents east of Gavilan Road, south of Esperanza Drive, west of Piedras Road and north of Idaleona Road, according to firefighters.

Gavilan Road would be closed between Cajalco and Idaleona roads until further notice, fire officials said.

About two dozen homes had been evacuated as of 2:40 p.m., Cal Fire Riverside said.

The flames erupted as high temperatures and low humidity paired with gusty winds to bring elevated fire danger to several parts of Southern California, including the Riverside County mountains.

The heat reached 91 degrees Monday in Riverside, and 90 degrees in Lake Elsinore, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters expected to weather to cool Tuesday.

Around 100 firefighters were assigned to the blaze as of Monday afternoon, with crews attacking the flames from the air and on the ground.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

#ChicoFIRE photo 📸taken from CAL FIRE Air Attack 210 pic.twitter.com/2f3Ypu9ipX — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) April 19, 2021

Wildland fire in Gavilan Hills RPT @ 1:33 P.M. – Gavilan Rd X Bonita Dr. Firefighters on scene, five acres burning at a rapid rate. Aircraft responding. @CHP closing Gavilan Rd btw Cajalco Rd & Idaleona. #ChicoFire 8 ENG, AIRCRAFT, 2 DOZ, 2 HAND CREWS, 2 CHIEF OFFICERS @RivCoNOW pic.twitter.com/ROxO6479Ii — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) April 19, 2021