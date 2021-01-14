Evacuations underway as 250-acre brush fire burns near homes in Thousand Oaks

Evacuations are underway as firefighters battle a wind-driven brush fire burning near homes in Thousand Oaks Thursday.

The blaze, dubbed the Erbes Fire, erupted on the north side of Erbes Road near Sunset Hills Boulevard shortly before 5:20 p.m., according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

It was reported at 30 acres half an hour later, before exploding to 250 acres by 6:25 p.m., officials said.

The flames were being fanned by strong winds, threatening nearby structures as the fire is pushed forward.

Fire officials said crews were making great progress battling the flames as they built containment lines around most of the fire.

It’s unclear what ignited the blaze. There were no reports of structures destroyed in the fire.

Los Angeles County Fire Department sent a strike team to help Ventura County firefighters contain the flames.

The National Weather Service described the Erbes Fire as being a “dangerous fire.”

The blaze erupted amid warm, dry, windy conditions causing elevated to critical fire weather throughout in Southern California.

Forecasters had warned the conditions would descend Thursday evening on mountain and valley areas in Ventura and Los Angeles counties, with northeast winds gusting at 30-50 mph.

Gusts topped 50 mph at Boney Mountain, while 91-degree heat in Camarillo shattered the city’s temperature record for Jan. 14, according to the weather service.

That figure made Camarillo one of the hottest places in the U.S. Thursday, NWS said.

Forecasters say more heat records could be broken Friday as offshore winds continue.

Near the fire Thursday evening, the temperature was 77 degrees with relative humidity of 17%. Northeast winds were blowing at about 7 mph, with gusts up to 21 mph, NWS said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

#ErbesFire; fire is approx 250 acres and we have made some great progress on the fire. Containment lines are around most of the fire. @VCFD #vcfd pic.twitter.com/rnPyurC6bE — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) January 15, 2021

Heads up, with our gusty offshore winds, we have fire weather conditions starting this evening for LA/VTA mtns & valleys! Take precautions so as not to create any sparks, be cautious driving as palm fronds & other debris may get blown around. #socal #FireWX #cawx #ventura #CAwind pic.twitter.com/HETht2JJSH — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 14, 2021