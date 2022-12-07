The Los Angeles Zoo announced that the zoo’s oldest living gorilla was euthanized after several health issues led to a continuing decline in her quality of life.

On Wednesday, Zoo officials announced the “difficult decision” to euthanize a 46-year-old western lowland gorilla named Evelyn.

Evelyn was the oldest gorilla in the zoo’s history; gorillas of that species typically live between 30 and 40 years in the wild, officials said.

The zoo attributes her longevity to the “incredible care provided to her by our animal care and veterinary teams.”

“We are all so deeply saddened over the loss of Evelyn,” said Tania Prebble, an animal keeper at the zoo said in a Twitter post. “Words cannot describe how much love and joy she gave everyone over her 46 years of her life. Personally, working with her these last 15 years has been a blessing and I will always cherish the one-on-one moments I had with her. She will never be forgotten by her gorilla family, human family, nor her adoring Zoo family.”

Evelyn was born at the zoo in 1976 and was well known for her red hair and “independent and charismatic personality,” zoo officials said.

The zoo shared photos of Evelyn over the years, including a photo of her as an adolescent and up to her elder days. Zoo officials said she was a caring member of the gorilla family and kept a watchful eye over the youngest member.

Anyone with memories or photos of Evelyn was asked to share them with the LA Zoo on Twitter.