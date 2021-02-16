Even as COVID-19 declines, death rate among Latinos in L.A. County remains triple than that of white residents

Family members mourn during a burial service for Gilberto Arreguin Camacho, 58, following his death due to COVID-19, at a cemetery on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, 2020 in Whittier. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

The COVID-19 death rate among Latino residents of L.A. County remains triple the rate for white residents even as the winter surge fades.

The average COVID-19 death rate among Latinos in L.A. County peaked in mid-January at a daily rate of 48 deaths per 100,000 Latino residents, three times worse than the rate for white residents, which was 16 deaths per 100,000 residents, according to data released last week.

Black residents in mid-January were dying from COVID-19 at a rate of 23 deaths per 100,000 residents; among Asian Americans, the rate was 20 per 100,000.

“When we look at rates of death by race and ethnicity … once again, our Latinx community is bearing the worst from the pandemic,” L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said at a news briefing announcing the county data.

