A woman is recovering after an explosive device apparently thrown into her Anaheim condo earlier this week exploded on her.

Carissa Brown had just woken up early Tuesday when she saw heard a noise and saw something that wasn’t right.

“I recognized a 6-to-8-inch piece of dynamite. I had just woken up, so it took me a minute to register, and I was thinking to myself, ‘that wasn’t just there.’ And then i realized that the fuse was in fact lit,” Brown said.

Her family was still sleeping and she was worried that the house “could burn down.”

That’s when the device went off.

A man was seen on Ring video moments before an M-80 exploded in an Anaheim home on July 5, 2022. (Courtesy Brown family)

“Everything blew up on me,” she said.

Brown was injured and hospitalized.

On Friday, she was home recovering, but her thumb and foot were bandaged and her arm was hurt.

Later she realized there was a hole in her window, and Ring video caught a man in a hoodie walking away from her condo just before the explosion.

Police believe the explosive device was actually an M-80 firework.

Authorities don’t have any information about the man seen on video, but anyone with additional information is asked to call the Anaheim Police Department.