After being evicted from his trailer, a Hemet man broke back into his former home and fired a gun at deputies who responded to the break-in Friday morning, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Steven Foster, 65, returned at about 9:15 a.m. to the vacant mobile home in which he had lived until his recent eviction, officials said in a news release.

He was still inside the trailer when deputies arrived, they said.

“Foster threatened to be in possession of a firearm and was believed to be mentally unstable,” the release added.

While deputies worked to negotiate his surrender, Foster “fired his firearm toward the deputies striking a Sheriff’s vehicle with several deputies nearby,” authorities said.

After several hours, Foster was taken into custody and brought to a hospital for a medical evaluation.

He faces charges of attempted murder of a peace officer and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

No one was hurt during the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Investigator Bryan Jauert at 951-791-3400.