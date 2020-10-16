Ex-Angels employee Eric Kay indicted in overdose death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs

Tyler Skaggs of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of the game on June 9, 2018 at Target Field in Minneapolis. (Credit: Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

A federal grand jury in Texas has indicted former Angels employee Eric Kay on two counts in the overdose death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

Returned late Thursday and filed Friday morning in U.S. District Court in Fort Worth, the indictment charges Kay with distributing the fentanyl that resulted in Skaggs’ death last year.

“On or about June 30, 2019 … Eric Prescott Kay, the defendant, did knowingly and intentionally distribute a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl, a Schedule II controlled substance, and the use of said substance resulted in the death and serious bodily injury of [Skaggs],” the indictment said.

It also alleges Kay and unspecified “others” conspired to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl “beginning in or before 2017.”

