Ex-Angels employee Eric Kay won’t testify in his defense during Tyler Skaggs overdose case

Tyler Skaggs of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim pitches during the first inning of a game against the Oakland Athletics at Angel Stadium on June 6, 2019. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Eric Kay will not testify in his defense, his attorneys indicated in U.S. District Court on Wednesday.

Kay, the former Angels communication director, has been charged with giving Tyler Skaggs the drugs that led to his death in a suburban Dallas hotel room in 2019.

Kay, 47, faces two felony counts: providing Skaggs counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl that resulted in his choking on his vomit and distributing fentanyl and oxycodone since “beginning in or before 2017.” Kay faces a minimum of 20 years in federal prison if convicted of supplying Skaggs the counterfeit pills.

Kay’s defense began its case Wednesday by calling five witnesses. The group included Garet Ramos, Skaggs’ stepbrother, and former Angels players Andrelton Simmons and Trevor Cahill.

