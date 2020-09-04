Ex-Bell city councilman pleads not guilty to fatally shooting wife

Danny Harber, seen here being sworn in as a City Council member in Bell, was arrested on Sept. 1, 2020, for suspicion of killing his wife. (Lawrence K. Ho / Los Angeles Times)

A former Bell city councilman was charged Thursday with fatally shooting his wife of more than 50 years at their home, officials said.

Danny Lee Harber, 76, faces one count of murder with allegations of using a handgun, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release. He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Harber is accused of shooting and killing his wife, 81-year-old Donna Harber, on Sept. 1 around 6:40 a.m., officials said.

Authorities responded to the couple’s home in the 4900 block of Weik Avenue and found the woman shot at least once in the upper torso, and pronounced her dead at the scene.

They also encountered Danny Harber at the home. He was taken to a local hospital for medical clearance and was subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder.

A neighbor told KTLA his wife had been ill.

Former Bell Mayor Violeta Alvarez, who led the city when Danny Harber was on the council, recalled the love Harber had for his wife.

“He was a straightforward man and he loved his wife and his family. He was always talking about looking forward to the weekend to take his wife places, they used to travel a lot,” Alvarez told KTLA. “And I know they loved each other a lot.”

She said she felt compelled to visit the scene of the shooting, not knowing what to expect.

“It’s a tragedy, especially when you never saw it coming. You know, they were a loving couple,” Alvarez said.

Harber is scheduled to return to court on Sept. 18 and his bail is set at $2 million, officials said.

He faces a possible maximum sentence of 50 years to life in state prison if convicted as charged.