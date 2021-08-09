Ex-boyfriend charged with killing bank executive in Reseda

The 19300 block of Covello Street in Reseda where Michelle Avan was killed is seen on Aug. 5, 2021. (KTLA)

A man was charged Monday with killing his ex-girlfriend, a bank executive he worked with, in Reseda last week, officials said.

Anthony Duwayne Turner, 52, of Westchester, was charged with the fatal beating of 48-year-old Michelle Avan, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced in a news release.

Turner faces one felony count each of murder and first-degree residential burglary, according to the DA’s office.

“Ms. Avan was a leader in our community and this senseless act of violence has resulted in a significant loss to us all,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement.

Investigators believe Turner entered his former partner’s home in the 19300 block of Covello Street on Aug. 3 and killed her before leaving the next day.

The victim’s son found her body inside the house.

Officers responded to the home and found Avan unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time, the Los Angeles Police Department said the mother appeared to have suffered trauma to her face, but it remained unclear how she died.

Turner was arrested later that afternoon near the 8800 block of Airline Avenue in Westchester.

Executive editor at the L.A. Sentinel, Danny Bakewell Jr., knew both Avan and Turner.

“Anthony worked hard for the bank, and worked hard for the community — at least that’s the part I saw — so it’s hard for me to even fathom that he could do something his heinous,” Bakewell told KTLA.

The Los Angeles Sentinel reported that Avan is a Bank of America executive and that Turner was her coworker.

“She made sure that she used her position of power and influence at Bank of America and Merrill Lynch, not only to uplift herself, but to uplift women, to uplift communities of color, and really to help use the power and leverage of corporate America for the betterment of all,” Bakewell said.

The case remains under investigation by LAPD and no further details were immediately available.