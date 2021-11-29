Ex-boyfriend stabs woman to death in East Los Angeles: Sheriff’s Dept.

A man was arrested on suspicion of murder in the stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend in East Los Angeles, officials said Monday.
The stabbing was reported around 6:16 p.m. Saturday on the 4100 block of Whittier Boulevard.
Deputies responded to the location after getting a call about an assault with a deadly weapon, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department news release.
They arrived to find a woman in her 20s suffering from stab wounds to her upper torso.
The victim was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
On Sunday, homicide investigators arrested her ex-boyfriend, 29 years-old Joseph Huertas, as a suspect in her killing, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Huertas was being held on $2 million bail.
There’s no additional information available at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.
If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-8477.