Ex-Catholic priest who worked at churches in Palmdale, Redondo Beach charged in decades-old sex assaults of 4 boys: DA

A former Catholic priest has been charged in the decades-old sexual assault of four boys, with the alleged crimes occurring while he worked at churches in Palmdale and Redondo Beach, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Christopher John Cunningham, 58, was charged with 12 felony counts of lewd act upon a child under the age of 14, the DA’s Office said in a new release.

Prosecutors allege that when Cunningham was an associate pastor at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Palmdale, he sexually assaulted an 11-year-old boy twice between November 1995 and September 1997.

He’s also accused of sexually assaulting a boy at the child’s home between June 1996 and 1998, the release stated.

Between July 1998 and January 2001, while working Saint Lawrence Martyr Catholic Church in Redondo Beach, Cunningham allegedly sexually assaulted a 12-year-old boy twice and a 10-year-old boy on multiple occasions, according to prosecutors.

“The victims were innocent children who have spent most of their lives with the trauma caused by the abuse alleged in this case,” District Attorney Gascón said. “My office is committed to holding accountable anyone who abuses and takes advantage of our children, especially when they hold a position of trust.”

Authorities filed the case for warrant on April 2. An arraignment date hast not yet been set.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Bureau is investigating the case. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the bureau 562-946-8531.