Roger Scott is seen in a photo released by the LAPD on June 15, 2023.

A man who worked as a dean at a Watts school is accused of sending messages to a student and pursuing her for more than two years, officials announced Thursday.

Last week, Roger Scott, 43, of Lakewood, was arrested and booked on suspicion of contact with a minor with knowledge and intent to commit specified sexual offenses, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

He worked as a dean at a school near the 9700 block of Holmes Avenue until last November, when his employment “ended,” police said without elaborating. The address matches a charter school called College Bridge Academy – Watts.

Scott was arrested after a student said she received ongoing inappropriate sexual text messages and emails from Scott, who allegedly pursued her for sex while he worked at the school, police said.

He was later released on $25,000 bail and is set to appear in court on June 29.

Authorities believe Scott may have victimized others.

Anyone with information about Scott, or believes they may have been victimized by him, is asked to contact LAPD detectives at 213-972-7851.