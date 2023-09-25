A former Riverside County Sheriff’s Department correctional deputy faces a pair of felony charges after he was allegedly caught with more than 40 pounds of drugs.

Banning resident Jorge Oceguera-Rocha, 25, was pulled over in Calimesa on Sept. 17, and authorities allegedly found a gun and narcotics, the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Jail records indicate he faces two charges, possession of more than 44 pounds of narcotics for sale and transportation with the intention to distribute more than 8.8 pounds of narcotics.

He also faces an enhancement of possession of a firearm while in commission of those felonies, authorities said.

If convicted of all charges, he could be sentenced to up to 10 years in jail.

At the time, Oceguera-Rocha was a deputy at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility, a position he resigned before he could be fired.

He was due to appear in court at the Banning Justice Center Monday, but the results of that appearance have not been made public.