Ex-employee of Panda Express in Santa Clarita alleges she was forced to strip ‘almost naked’ at workshop

A 23-year-old woman is suing Panda Express for sexual battery and emotional distress, claiming she was compelled to strip “almost naked” and engage in other bizarre activities during a company-sanctioned workshop.

Jennifer Spargifiore said she was told that a four-day self-improvement program with Alive Seminars and Coaching Academy was her only ticket to promotion at the Chinese fast-food chain, according to a lawsuit filed in L.A. Superior Court late last month.

Alive Seminars is also a defendant in the lawsuit.

At the time, Spargifiore was working as a cashier at a Santa Clarita location of the chain, which is headquartered in Rosemead. She spent several hundred dollars to attend the workshop, according to her attorney, Oscar Ramirez.

