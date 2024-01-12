A former employee of Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘N Waffles is suing the restaurant chain over alleged unpaid overtime work and other violations of labor regulations.

Jaime Alejandro Carbajal-Torres, who worked for Roscoe’s from 2001 until 2023, “alleges that for at least the last four years, Roscoe’s engaged in a slew of illegal labor practices, ranging from unpaid overtime to not providing uninterrupted meal breaks to not reimbursing employees for work-related costs,” according to a report in L.A. Taco.

Carbajal-Torres’ attorneys declined to comment beyond what was discussed in the lawsuit, and Roscoe’s did not immediately return a request for comment.

In the complaint, which was acquired by L.A. Taco, Carbajal-Torres said she’s seeking class-action status so other employees can join his suit.

This isn’t the first labor-related lawsuit Roscoe’s has faced. A wrongful termination suit resulted in the chain declaring bankruptcy in 2016.