Ex-family and marriage therapist in Pasadena sentenced to prison for sexually abusing 7 patients

Edgar Gustavo Villamarin, of Pasadena, pictured in a photo released by the Pasadena Police Department on Jan. 31, 2019.

A former Pasadena marriage and family therapist received a four-year prison sentence Thursday for sexually abusing seven patients over a span of four years, prosecutors said.

Edgar Gustavo Villamarin was also ordered to register as a lifetime sex offender. According to prosecutors, he touched or fondled the victims in incidents between 2014 and 2018.

On Nov. 27, 2018, he was arrested after a woman reported him for sexually assaulting her during an appointment at his Pasadena office, police said at the time. Another victim accused him of committing a similar crime against them at his office on Jan. 11, 2016.

In September, he pleaded no contest to seven counts of sexual battery by fraud, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

For unclear reasons, Villamarin had his license as a family therapist revoked in 1998 but the action was stayed, according to the California Department of Consumer Affairs. He ended up facing just a 90-day suspension of his license and a 5-year probationary period.

He was first licensed as a therapist in 1982.