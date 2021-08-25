Ex-fiancee of recall candidate Larry Elder reports alleged 2015 gun incident to LAPD

Larry Elder and Alexandra Datig, his former fiancee. Datig filed a report with the LAPD alleging that Elder, the California recall front-runner, once pushed her and checked a gun during a 2015 argument.(Alexandra Datig)

Larry Elder’s onetime fiancee said she filed a report with Los Angeles Police Wednesday over an incident six years ago in which she said Elder checked to see whether his gun was loaded during an argument about the couple’s breakup.

Alexandra Datig’s statement to police also included a new allegation — that Elder pushed her in 2014 during what she called a fit of “drug induced anger.” She said Elder told her, “I don’t want you.”

Datig has opposed Elder in his campaign to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in the California recall election. She said she filed the report because of Elder’s denial and the hostile reactions to her on social media that came after she went public with the claims last week.

“By reporting the facts to an official agency, media outlets have an opportunity to be presented with the facts,” Datig wrote.

