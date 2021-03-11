Ex-Fontana school district employee arrested in decade-old child sexual assault allegations: Police

A man who faces decade-old allegations of sexual assault against a minor has been arrested, the Fontana Police Department announced Thursday.

Aaron Barba is seen in a booking photo released by Fontana police.

Aaron Barba, 28, was formerly employed by the Fontana Unified School District, aiding college-bound students as an online tutor, according to a police news release. In that capacity, he did know have any known in-person contact with minors, officials said.

Around March 2019, he was hired by the Fontana Community Services Department, where his employment included working with the after-school programs at Alder Middle School, the release stated.

He is no longer employed by the city, however, according to police.

The assaults allegedly took place about 10 years ago and, “At this time, it is believed none of the assaults are related to Barba’s employment with the School District or the City,” the release read.

Barba was booked on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old and oral copulation with a person under 18, according to jail records. He was released on bail and has no scheduled court date.

No further details about the allegations have been released.

Amid the investigation, police are asking anyone with information about any suspected inappropriate behavior by the suspect to call the department at 909-350-7740.