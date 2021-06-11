Ex-Garcetti aide accused of harassment says he might have hugged but denies allegations

Courage Campaign founder Rick Jacobs attends the All In For The 99% event in Los Angeles on March 31, 2012. (David Livingston / Getty Images)

Rick Jacobs, a former aide to Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, has denied ever sexually harassing anyone, but conceded that he may have hugged the officer suing the city over Jacobs’ alleged behavior. He also said he may have made sexual jokes in front of the mayor’s security detail.

In a deposition taken in March and reviewed Friday by The Times, Jacobs was also asked if Garcetti was around when he hugged LAPD officer Matt Garza. “I don’t recall,” Jacobs said.

Garza, who served on Garcetti’s security detail, sued the city in July, alleging that Jacobs made crude sexual comments, massaged his shoulders and hugged him during a period between 2014-19.

Garza alleged that the harassment happened in Los Angeles, as well as on trips for work or political events. Garcetti witnessed the harassment but did nothing to stop it, Garza’s lawsuit claims.

