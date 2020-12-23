Ex-Huntington Beach CSI stole drugs from suspect’s vehicle, drove police SUV from scene under influence: DA’s office

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office has filed charges against a former crime scene investigator who is suspected of stealing drugs from a suspect’s vehicle and then driving under the influence after ingesting the narcotics, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Sean Patrick Lotts, 53, was charged with three misdemeanor counts: embezzlement by a public official; seizing property under the color of authority; and driving under the influence.

If convicted on all counts, Lotts could be sentenced to a maximum of two years in prison, according to a news release from the DA’s office.

The charges stem from an incident on Jan. 23, when Lotts — then a crime scene investigator with the Huntington Beach Police Department — was assigned to take photos of an attempted murder suspect’s vehicle, the release stated.

He took photos of multiple pills found in the vehicle that were later identified as the rare designed drug Flualprazolam, prosecutors said.

After allegedly ingesting one pill, Lotts is accused of driving his police-issued SUV back home while under the influence.

He has since resigned from the department “in lieu of termination,” the release read.

An arraignment is scheduled for April 7, 2021.