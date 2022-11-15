The Ventura County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday announced that 25-year-old Zarbab Ali has been charged with the murder of his ex-wife, Rachel Castillo.

The victim, Rachel Castillo, who was also 25, had two young sons with Ali — a 2-year-old and a 5-year-old.

Castillo’s sister called 911 on Nov. 10, after returning to the Simi Valley area apartment she shared with Rachel and found evidence of a struggle and what was described as a “significant amount of blood” at the scene.

After Castillo’s body was discovered in a remote area of the Antelope Valley on Nov. 13, detectives with the Simi Valley Police Department arrested Ali at his parents’ home in Victorville.

“This was a young mother with a very bright future who was working on behalf of a local non-profit provider while attending graduate school,” Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko said in the release. “Rachel’s murder is a tragedy for Ventura County and my office will be seeking justice for her two young children and entire family.”

Ali was also charged with a special allegation of “lying in wait and personal use of a knife,” according to a news release from the D.A.’s office.