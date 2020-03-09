Live Now
Ex-L.A. Councilman Mitchell Englander charged with obstructing federal probe

Former L.A. City Councilman Mitch Englander is seen in an undated photo. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Former Los Angeles City Councilman Mitchell Englander has been charged with obstructing an investigation into him accepting cash, female escort services, hotel rooms and expensive meals from a businessman during trips to Las Vegas and Palm Springs, federal officials announced Monday.

Englander is the first City Hall figure to be publicly charged in connection with a sweeping probe that has delved into the worlds of L.A. politics and real estate development. In all, he faces seven counts — three of witness tampering, three for allegedly making false statements and a single count of scheming to falsify facts.

He surrendered to federal authorities Monday morning and is expected to make an initial appearance in court Monday afternoon.

Englander was first elected to the council in 2011 and reelected in 2015, then announced he was stepping down before the end of his term to take a job with Oak View Group, a sports and entertainment firm. As of February, he identified himself as president of the government relations group E-Venture.

