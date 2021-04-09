Ex-L.A. County DA Jackie Lacey’s husband asks for diversion program to avoid jail after being charged with waving gun at protesters

Then-Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey holds hands with her husband, David, on the way to a news conference after her defeat at the polls in November.(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

The husband of former Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey is seeking entry into a diversion program that would allow him to avoid jail time after he was caught on video pointing a gun at protesters last year, according to an attorney for one of the protesters.

David Lacey, 67, was charged with three counts of assault with a firearm after he pointed the weapon at three protesters — including one of Los Angeles’ most visible Black Lives Matter activists, Melina Abdullah — who were demonstrating outside of the then-district attorney’s home in March 2020.

An L.A. County Superior Court judge will consider the request at an April 13 hearing, which would see David Lacey enter a diversion program for at least 18 months that would require him to perform community service and enroll in anger management and gun safety classes, according to Abdullah’s attorney, Carl Douglas, who was notified of the request this week.

If convicted, David Lacey would face a maximum of one year in jail for each assault count. A spokeswoman for the California attorney general’s office, which is prosecuting the case, declined to comment. David Lacey’s attorney, Samuel Tyre, did not respond to a request for comment.

