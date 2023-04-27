A former Los Angeles police officer who was arrested last week on suspicion of raping a child is no longer in custody, authorities said Thursday.

Diego Jose Miranda Lopez , who was a probationary officer assigned to the North Hollywood area, was arrested April 20 in connection with an incident that occurred before he worked with the LAPD, according to the department.

He resigned when confronted with the allegations.

Lopez was arrested on suspicion of forcible rape of a child under 14 years old. He was held without bail at LAPD’s Valley Jail, but police on Thursday said he was no longer in custody.

Authorities did not elaborate on his release, and referred filing questions to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.