Ex-NBA player Allen Crabbe pleads to lesser charge in West Hollywood DUI case

Allen Crabbe, then on Brooklyn Nets, is seen during a game against the Denver Nuggets in Denver on Nov. 9, 2018. (Credit: Matthew Stockman / Getty Images)

Allen Crabbe, who played in the NBA seven years before being waived last week by the Minnesota Timberwolves, was convicted on a lesser charge Thursday after being accused of drunken driving in West Hollywood last year.

The 27-year-old pleaded no contest to engaging in an exhibition of speed on a highway, a misdemeanor, and was given three years’ summary probation, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Crabbe was previously facing misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and driving with a .08% blood alcohol content or higher.

He was arrested June 26 after a deputy pulled him over for suspected intoxicated driving.

As part of his sentence, he’ll have to complete DUI first offender and Mothers Against Drunk Driving programs, prosecutors said.

Crabbe was also told he could be charged with murder if another DUI offense ends in a fatality, the DA’s office said.

Crabbe, a Los Angeles native, was playing as a guard and forward for the Atlanta Hawks at the time of his arrest. But this January the team traded him to the Timberwolves, who decided to waive him after nine games.

It’s unclear whether any teams will express interest in signing him to a new deal.