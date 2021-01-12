Ex-O.C. social worker pleads guilty to federal child pornography charge for sharing videos of infants, toddlers

A longtime Orange County social worker has pleaded guilty to a federal criminal charge of distributing computer files that had sexually explicit videos of young children on them, the Department of Justice announced Monday.

Carlos Castillo, 62, of Santa Ana, entered his guilty plea via videoconference to one count charging him with distribution of child pornography, which included vides of infant and toddlers, DOJ officials said in a news release.

Castillo was employed at the Orange County Social Services Agency from May 2002 to January 2020. Prosecutors said in August 2007, Castillo was a placement senior social worker whose responsibilities included assessing applicants’ suitability to provide care of children who are in protective custody, completing a home and grounds environment assessment and placing children into homes.

According to his guilty plea, Castillo said he knowingly distributed child pornography in November 2019, which consisted of three video files.

“Castillo admitted that he, using the screen name ‘Ratster12’ as a member of a child pornography group that used the LiveMe application, posted a link to another webpage containing three videos depicting prepubescent children, including infants and toddlers, who were being sexually assaulted by adults and other children,” the DOJ said in a statement.

He also admitted, according to the DOJ, that in January 2020 he possessed a Dell computer, two flash drives and an Apple iPhone that contained at least 1,027 videos and 914 images of child pornography. In his guilty plea, Castillo also admitted to possessing videos of minors undressing that he had recorded from LiveMe and said he possessed pictures of minors in public without the authorization or knowledge of the minors or their parents.

Castillo is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on April 19. He faces a mandatory sentence of at least five years in federal prison and a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.