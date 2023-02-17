A former Orange County Sheriff’s Department deputy was charged after allegedly showing pornographic videos to teenage girls while working as a school resource officer in Mission Viejo, officials said Friday.

Justin Raymond Ramirez, 34, of Anaheim, faces one misdemeanor count of distributing harmful material to a minor.

Ramirez has since resigned from the Sheriff’s Department.

While assigned to Trabuco Hills High School last September, Ramirez allegedly showed two teenage girls who approached his patrol car during lunch a pornographic video that included a woman being stabbed to death, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office detailed in a news release. He is also accused of showing the teens a video that included graphic drug use.

The girls then called two other fellow students over to Ramirez’s patrol car and he allegedly showed all four girls the graphic videos. The victims were 15 and 16 years old, officials said.

The mother of one of the students called the Sheriff’s Department after her daughter told her what happened. The agency investigated and later referred the matter to the DA’s Office for potential criminal charges.

Ramirez is set to be arraigned March 6. He faces a maximum sentence of a year in jail if convicted.

“School resource officers are in our children’s schools to ensure a safe learning environment and help build trust between law enforcement and our community,” District Attorney Todd Spitzer said. “Ramirez had no business being in a position of trust around children – and he abused that position of trust in a truly disgusting way. Thankfully, the Sheriff’s Department took swift action to investigate this criminal behavior and refer it to our office so that we can properly prosecute this deputy.”