Ex-Palmdale mayor pleads guilty to perjury in $500,000 pay-to-play scandal

Former Palmdale Mayor Jim Ledford pleaded guilty to a single count of perjury Thursday, ending a years-long probe of a pay-to-play scandal where he was accused of raking in $500,000 from consultants who he then helped attain lucrative contracts with the high desert city.

Ledford, 68, faced several years in prison on charges of conspiracy, perjury and using his official position for personal gain after investigators from the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office executed search warrants at his home and office in 2017.

Under the terms of the plea, Ledford was sentenced to two years of probation and ordered to pay roughly $189,000 in restitution, prosecutors said. Ledford, who had been mayor of Palmdale since 1992, stepped down in 2018. Calls to his defense attorney seeking comment were not immediately returned.

Prosecutors said Ledford raked in $5,200 per month over the course of several years from an alleged “no-show job” with Complex Culture Change Consulting. The head of the firm, Susan Miller, was also the executive director of the AERO Institute in Palmdale, a company that at one point leased property from the city for $1 per year.

