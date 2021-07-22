Ex-Palmdale teacher sentenced to 7 years for sexually assaulting 15-year-old student: DA

Anthony Faaborg is seen in a photo posted on his YouTube page on May 9, 2017.

A 54-year-old man who formerly taught at a high school in Palmdale was sentenced to prison Thursday for the sexual assault of a student, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Anthony Mahari Faaborg received a sentence of seven years and four months after pleading no contest to felony counts of lewd/lascivious act with a minor 14 or 15, oral copulation of a minor under 16 and unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor under 16, prosecutors said in a news release.

Faaborg has also been ordered to register as a sex offender.

The former Pete Knight High School teacher had what was described as “inappropriate sexual conduct” with a then-15-year-old student, according to the release.

The teen was not in Faaborg’s class but attended the school when the sex abuse took place in late 2019, prosecutors added.

At the time of his arrest in February 2020, the defendant was listed on the school’s website as being a junior ROTC teacher.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department investigated the case.