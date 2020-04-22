Ex-pharmacy worker charged with stealing more than 700 tablets of hydroxychloroquine from Harbor-UCLA Medical Center

In this photo illustration, tablets in a blister of Plaquinol (Hydroxychloroquine) are displayed on April 10, 2020, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

An ex-pharmacy worker has been charged with allegedly stealing hundreds of tablets of hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug widely promoted to treat COVID-19, from the hospital where he worked, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Christopher Mencias Agustin, 36, of Torrance is facing with two felony counts of second-degree burglary during an emergency, and one felony count of concealing or withholding stolen property exceeding $950, the DA’s office said.

Prosecutors allege that on two separate occasions, Agustin went to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and stole more than 700 tablets of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin, which are both used to treat malaria and are believed to possibly help treat patients with coronavirus.

Prosecutors estimate the total value of the stolen tablets at about $6,700.

Agustin is expected to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon. If convicted as charged, he faces a possible maximum sentence of four years and four months in jail.