Ex-pharmacy worker pleads no contest to stealing hydroxychloroquine from Harbor-UCLA Medical Center

This photo taken on April 27, 2020, shows a vendor displaying hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) tablets at a pharmacy in Amritsar. (NARINDER NANU/AFP via Getty Images)

An ex-pharmacy worker pleaded no contest Wednesday to stealing hundreds of tablets of hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug previously touted as a treatment for COVID-19, from the West Carson hospital where he worked, officials said.

Christopher Mencias Agustin, 36, of Torrance, entered his plea to one felony count each of receiving stolen property exceeding $950 and sale/offer to sell or transport a controlled substance, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

He was immediately sentenced to four days in county jail and was placed on formal probation for three years. Agustin was also ordered to perform 240 hours of community service.

He can no longer work at a pharmacy, officials said.

On two separate occasions, Agustin allegedly went to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and stole more than 700 tablets of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin, which are both used to treat malaria and were previously touted to possibly combat COVID-19.

The FDA revoked emergency use authorization for hydroxychloroquine in June, saying there was no reason to believe the drug was effective against the virus, and that it increased the risk of side effects.

The total value of the stolen tablets are estimated to be about $6,700, prosecutors said.

Agustin was arrested on suspicion of grand theft and burglary on March 31. Detectives served a search warrant at his Torrance home on April 9, and seized more prescription drugs and one controlled substance, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. He was charged on April 22.