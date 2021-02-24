Ex-Pomona councilman sentenced for having child sex abuse material, taking inappropriate photo of girl

A former Pomona city councilman who also worked as a substitute teacher was sentenced for having child sex abuse material in his email accounts and taking an inappropriate photo of a student, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Pomona City Councilman Rubio Ramiro Gonzalez, 45, pictured in a photo provided by the city.

Rubio Ramiro Gonzalez, 45, pleaded no contest to one felony count of possessing child sexual abuse material and one misdemeanor count of annoying or molesting a child and was immediately sentenced by a judge.

He was ordered to register as a lifetime sex offender and he is prohibited from teaching. He must attend a minimum of 52 weeks of counseling and was placed on felony probation for two years, and summary probation for one year, officials said.

Gonzalez had previously been charged with taking pictures of girls at two elementary schools in Pomona where he worked, but admitted to taking one photo of a girl at just one of the schools.

Gonzalez was elected into office in 2016 and the city’s website had still listed him as a councilman for District 1 following his arrest last May.

He did not seek re-election in the city council and the seat was eventually filled by John Nolte, — who had previously held the position — after an election in November, the Daily Bulletin reported.

Gonzalez had worked in the Pomona Unified School District, the Los Angeles Unified School District and several others in California and Texas, according to the city’s site.

“He took advantage of his position and violated the privacy and innocence of children,” L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement. “Given the underlying conduct in this case, we are requiring that he register as a sex offender for life and never teach children again.”