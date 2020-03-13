Ex-Rialto police officer sentenced to 2 years in prison for having unregistered firearms, silencers

A Corona lawyer and former Rialto police officer was sentenced Thursday to two years in federal prison after unregistered weapons and bomb-making materials were found in his possession.

Sergio Lopez de Tirado, 44, was sentenced for possessing unregistered firearms, silencers and a hand grenade that were found inside his truck during a law enforcement stop, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

He plead guilty in April 2019 to one count of possession of unregistered firearms and a destructive device.

Law enforcement officials found Lopez de Tirado asleep and apparently intoxicated in the passenger seat of a pickup truck that was parked with its door open, blocking a Norco driveway, on Dec. 21, 2018.

Upon searching the truck, officials found two unregistered firearm silencers, including one that attached to a semiautomatic rifle; an unregistered 9 mm semiautomatic short-barreled rifle; and an unregistered hand grenade.

Officers also found “enough bomb-making materials inside Lopez de Tirado’s home to construct several more homemade bombs,” the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

There were also high-capacity magazines, ammunition, knives, a baton, brass knuckles, a Kevlar military-style helmet and small bags containing marijuana and meth, officials said.

Lopez de Tirado admitted in his plea agreement that he had not registered the short-barrel rifle, the silencers or the hand grenade.